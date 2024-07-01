What to know about fireworks law and regulations

Consumer level fireworks Online stock photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The subject of fireworks being discharged within the City of Washington Court House has been brought before the Safety, Service and Recreation Committee and the Washington City Council recently. There will be further discussion regarding this subject by the police department and local fire departments, as well as safety committees, and city council.

It is important to inform the public of the local laws and regulations regarding the safe use and discharge of fireworks to comply with local laws. In the past, there have been multiple citizen complaints about the improper discharge of fireworks that are disturbing to neighbors, pets, and senior citizens.

The consumer information on Ohio’s fireworks laws can be found at the website of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

It states that “Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days unless their local municipality (villages, cities, townships, or counties) has chosen to ban their use.”

What dates and times are legal to discharge fireworks?

Unless limited by local laws, Ohioans can discharge consumer fireworks on the following dates and times:

• New Year’s Day (12 a.m. – 1 a.m.; 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

• Chinese New Year (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

• Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

• Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.) [last Monday in May and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day]

• Juneteenth (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.) [June 19]

• July 3, 4, and 5, and the Friday Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4th (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

• Labor Day weekend (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.) [first Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday]

• Diwali (4 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

• New Year’s Eve (4 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.)

Consumers can discharge fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property if the owner of that property has given express permission for fireworks to be discharged.

There must be at least a 150 foot separation (distance) from the point of discharge of each firework aerial shell to spectators and to the nearest point of any structure or building (shed, lean-to, gazebo, house, trailer, etc.). Note: most homes in the City of Washington Court House are closer than 150 feet of separation from one another, according to Auditor’s Office maps.

Local political subdivisions may ban fireworks or restrict the dates and times that fireworks can be used. They can also restrict the dates and/or times that fireworks can be used by citizens within their boundaries.

If a political subdivision (such as the City of Washington Court House) takes such action, the local law controls in that area. Citizens should check their local laws to make sure they are complying with what is legal in their area.

No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks. Fireworks must be discharged outdoors. Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property. Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or other weather hazards exist.

Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of discharge point of aerial fireworks. Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).

Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).

Fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of property housing livestock unless a five-day advance written notice is provided to the owner of the property where the livestock is housed.

These separation distances – for both aerial and non-aerial devices – are increased for certain types of locations such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations, and railroads.

In addition, relevant Revised Code provisions state that no person can negligently use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance. A person who violates this is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.

Fireworks are extremely dangerous and some people have died of fireworks injuries. Also, fireworks can start fires resulting in extensive damage to structures, vehicles, and property.

Safety conditions include: never allow young children to handle fireworks. Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear. Never hold lit fireworks in your hands. Never light fireworks indoors. Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable material. Do not re-light malfunctioning fireworks. It is recommended to soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding. Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby to fully douse fireworks that don’t discharge or in case of fire.

Further information may be found at the Ohio Fire Code, Section 5626, page 66, concerning Consumer 1.4G fireworks usage.

In conclusion, according to Ohio state law, the City of Washington Court House may pass local ordinances changing or amending the dates for discharge, or the times for such actions, or ban fireworks within the city if they choose to do so, legally pursuant to the state laws.

Note: A portion of the above narrative was taken from the Ohio Department of Commerce fireworks laws and regulations section to provide information to the public for the proper use of local fireworks discharge.