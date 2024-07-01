Reeves crowned 2024 Fayette Co. Swine Industry Queen

Alison Reeves (center) was named the 2024 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen and Oaklee Coe (right) was named the 2024 Fayette County Swine Industry Princess. They are pictured with the 2023 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen, Emily Reeves (left). Submitted photo

The 2024 Fayette County Pork Producers held their spring banquet on Wednesday, April 10 at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

The evening consisted of interviews with the candidates for the 2024 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen and Swine Industry Princess. After deliberation, the announcement of Alison Reeves, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Reeves, was crowned the 2024 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen. Alison is a student at Miami Trace High School. She is a member of the Miami Trace FFA and 4-H Fun Bunch.

Oaklee Coe was named the 2024 Fayette County Swine Industry Princess. Oaklee is the daughter of Doug and Jenny Coe. Oaklee attends Miami Trace Elementary School and is a member of Buckeye Land & Livestock 4-H Club.

The outgoing 2023 Fayette County Swine Industry Queen Emily Reeves crowned the 2024 Swine Industry Queen and Princess.

A delicious pork meal was catered by The Farmer’s Pantry/Amanda Ivey to the group in attendance. Outgoing Fayette Pork Producers president, Kelly Morgan, thanked the group for the past two years and announced Nate Warner as the new president.