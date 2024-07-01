Local vendors visit splash pad

Branson Moody, owner of Vinyl Coffee, was serving up beverages at the splash pad side of Eyman Park Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moody said he would like to see more people come to take in the great view of the park and the amenities the city offers for recreation. Gail Allen | R-H photos KK Grub Hubb joined Vinyl Coffee at the splash pad parking lot at Eyman Park to serve food for those coming to visit the park and splash pad on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People were lined up on the side of the tent waiting for their orders and a little girl named Ava was there to get her “grubb” and visit KK’s.

