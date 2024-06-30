Wayne Twp. Fire to hold raffle for needed equipment

The first prize for the Wayne Township Fire raffle is a propane fire pit, second prize is a GMRS mobile radio, and third prize is a large gift basket with a variety of items included, such as an oil change from Tire Discounters, food tickets to the Rusty Keg and Whits on Elm Street, and many other items. Gail Allen | R-H photo

GOOD HOPE — The Wayne Township Fire Department, located in Good Hope, will be holding a raffle and selling tickets to raise money for needed equipment to help in safety issues.

The Wayne Township Fire Department is only funded through a 1.5-mill levy in the Good Hope area. Its members are all volunteers. The drawing for prizes will be held at their first fire department meeting in August.

Tickets are on sale now by contacting any firefighter of the department and will be sold through the month of July.

The first prize is a propane fire pit, second prize is a GMRS mobile radio, and third prize is a large gift basket with a variety of items included, such as an oil change from Tire Discounters, food tickets to the Rusty Keg and Whits on Elm Street, and many other items.

The fire department asks the community to support their effort to save lives and help fund needed equipment to help Fayette County. They are often called out to assist other departments that cover Fayette County.

Those interested can message the department on Facebook (Wayne TWP Volunteer Fire Rescue) or call 740-604-1086 or 740-406-8106.