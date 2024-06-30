Second Chance offers opportunity to see ‘Tecumseh’

Second Chance of Hope thanked Ryan Adams, chairman of the board, Scioto Society, Inc. of Chillicothe, the producers of “Tecumseh,” for donating four tickets to see “Tecumseh” at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre anytime through Sept. 1. The each ticket package is worth about $200. Gail Allen | R-H photo

Those interested can experience Ross County, as Second Chance of Hope has been blessed with another fundraising event to keep up with operating expenses.

Thanks go out to Ryan Adams, chairman of the board, Scioto Society, Inc. of Chillicothe, the producers of “Tecumseh,” for donating four tickets to see “Tecumseh” at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre anytime through Sept. 1. Each ticket package is worth about $200.

For a second raffle, to also raise funding, Adams has donated four tickets to “Experience Ross County” to see either Adena Mansion & Gardens, the Ross County Heritage Center Museum, or to see “Tecumseh.” Present these tickets at the box office after 4 p.m. the day of the show you wish attend for “Tecumseh,” Wednesday through Sunday for Adena Mansion with the last tour at 3:30 p.m., and the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Raffle tickets are $5 each for “Tecumseh,” and $5 each for Experience Ross County, and can be purchased at Second Chance at 420 W. Oakland Ave., through Venmo at Chiquita-ANash, Cash App is $20secondchances, and Paypal is [email protected]. Please specify which raffle you wish to purchase. Contact Second Chance of Hope for tickets, on sale now.

Second Chance helps the homeless, indigent, and needy families with lunches, food, toiletries, clothing, household goods, laundry services, and more. The funds will help this ongoing effort to help the Fayette County community.