The Dragin Angels Car Club held a car show at the Eagles Lodge on Sycamore Street Saturday to raise money for their scholarship fund. Pictured is Keith Lyons with his 1939 English Ford at the car show. Gail Allen | R-H photos Richie Wilson showed his 1973 “Grumpy Gremlin” at the car show. Warren Pauley brought his 1935 Desota coupe to the car show.

