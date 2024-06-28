Queen’s Tea held Thursday

The 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen race was narrowed down to three finalists during the annual Queen’s Tea event on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Mahan Building. The three finalists from left to right are: Amberly Szczerbiak, Kaley Moser and Katie Harris. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photos Queen Director and Fayette County Fair Board Secretary, Faith Cottrill-Marine. 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen, Libby Aleshire. 2022 Fayette County Fair First Attendant, Hidy Kirkpatrick. 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen candidate, Jordan Mead. 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen candidate, Gracelynn Zimmerman. 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen finalist, Amberly Szczerbiak. 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen finalist, Kaley Moser. 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen finalist, Katie Harris. 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen candidate, Maycin Adkins 2022 Fayette County Fair First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick (left) hands a custom bag to 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen finalist Amberly Szczerbiak during the annual Queen’s Tea event on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Mahan Building. All six candidates received a custom bag courtesy of the Fayette County Agricultural Society.

The field of six 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen candidates was narrowed down to three finalists during the annual Queen’s Tea event, held inside the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 27.

The six candidates included Maycin Adkins, Kaley Moser, Amberly Szczerbiak, Katie Harris, Jordan Mead and Gracelynn Zimmerman.

After much deliberation, it was revealed later in the evening that the three finalists were Szczerbiak, Moser and Harris.

Queen Director Faith Cottrill-Marine began the evening by welcoming those in attendance and introducing the emcees for the evening, which were 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen Libby Aleshire and First Attendant Hidy Kirkpatrick.

Both Aleshire and Kirkpatrick shared some words for the candidates and commodity queens.

“During fair week, it’s very hectic, even as a commodity queen,” said Aleshire. “I remember when I was a commodity queen, I thought it couldn’t get more hectic than what it was then. Well, it does. When you’re on the queen’s court, it’s even more hectic. You go to a bunch of different shows you’ve never been to, you meet a lot of different people from other fairs, you meet other courts, but you have a great time doing it. It’s tiring, but you get a lot of different experiences, not only with meeting new people, but with meeting people in our town, and it’s just a great experience and it’s a good opportunity to give back to our youth.”

“Thinking back to two years ago, I was just so excited to be able to serve my county in a new way,” Kirkpatrick said. “Looking at the girls here, even when you are tired and you’re hungry and you’ve had a long day, just remember that the week does go by so fast. The days are long, but the week is certainly short. It really is such a great opportunity to represent something greater than yourself, because you’re no longer just representing yourself, but representing the Junior Fair and Fayette County as a whole. It really is just a special experience to share that with so many different people. I was honored to stand by Libby’s side during that week, because it certainly was such an amazing experience.”

Fayette County Fair Board President Bob Schwartz came to the podium and gave some words of encouragement to the young ladies.

“You will have the time of your life growing up at the fair. I look back and some of my fondest memories involve 4-H and FFA when I was a kid. You will meet a lot of people, and those people will mean more to you the older you get. I would encourage you to take it all in and just enjoy the moment, because this is a very good time in your life.”

He spoke about the six queen candidates.

“I still like to read the newspaper, and I was very, very proud to read the Record-Herald Wednesday night and see the wonderful candidates we have for queen this year. I went to work today and I think there were six different opinions on who our Fair Queen was going to be. No matter, who the judges decide to elect, we are going to have a very strong queen. The resumes were fantastic and I certainly would not want to be the judge that has to make that selection.”

The three judges who had to make that decision were Annette and Olivia Rinesmith and Liz Lynch, all from London, Ohio.

Before the finalists were announced, each judge gave some comments for those in attendance.

“My goodness, I wish I could have picked them all,” said Annette. “You all have beautiful daughters, thank you so much for sharing them with us.

“Everyone was absolutely wonderful tonight,” Liz said. “I’ve been involved in pageants for over 20 years, and any one of you six ladies could go on the Miss Ohio stage today and walk away in that top 15. You were all just absolutely remarkable. As a business owner in London, it’s so important as a woman, especially, to be confident in what you do and what you are talking about. Every single one of you really did that this evening. I want you all, if your name is not called for the top three, that doesn’t matter. You are not done tonight. You did a wonderful job.”

“Each year I get more and more impressed with the young ladies that come out to represent the Fayette County Fair,” said Olivia. “You guys are so poised, so grateful and honored to be from Fayette County, and that really showed within your applications. This can be very stressful, but you all should be very proud of yourselves. No matter who walks away being in the top three, you all made it here and that is a big accomplishment.”

Aleshire and Kirkpatrick returned to the podium where they revealed the three finalists for 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen.

One of those three ladies will have the honor of being crowned 2024 Fayette County Fair Queen during the opening ceremony at the McDonald’s Grandstand on Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m.