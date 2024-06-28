‘Good Old Summertime’ at the Saturday Farmers Market

American Basswood flowers Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — I heard on the radio this past Sunday (Greenfield station) the song, “The Good Old Summertime.” It’s one of the songs my father used to sing, and I’d forgotten all about it. The lyrics are pretty simple, but it’s the only song I know of that includes a reference to a “tootsie wootsie.” If you are unfamiliar with the golden oldie, I suggest you check it out!

Meanwhile, June 17 -23 was National Pollinator week. According to Seed Savers Exchange, this week is “an annual celebration in support of pollinator health that was initiated and is managed by Pollinator Partnership. Pollinators have a tremendous effect on the ecosystem, agricultural economies, and your garden. In fact, pollinators provide one out of every three bites you eat!”

As you know, I try to celebrate pollinators from the first flowers of spring, into the fall, which means thinking about plants that have flowers available early in the spring (generally trees including maple, willow and locust) and planting and supporting a wide variety of flowering plants…fruits, vegetables, and what may be seen as weeds (take milkweed and goldenrod). We should be celebrating pollinators because they are part of an important ecosystem, not simply we rely on them for our food. How can we all support pollinators? Protect and increase habitats. Avoid pesticides and herbicides. Plant native plants. Plant for blooms spring through fall. Provide/leave nesting spots. Provide water (bee and bird baths).

Visit the community guest to learn more about the Fayette County Early Intervention program.

The FCBDD Early Intervention team serves young children and their families by providing developmental evaluations and programming for children who qualify for services. The team will be sharing information on developmental milestones as well as offering autism screenings and information on their autism evaluation process.

Children shopping at this week’s Fayette County Farmers Market can stop by the Kids Activity Table at the Info Booth to learn the body parts of birds with Mrs. Debra. They can then pick a bird of Ohio to color and take home.

The market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge and lemon bars.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): Crocheted creations and stickers.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): No sugar added peach, strawberry, seedless blackberry jams. Jams/Jellies/Fruit Butters: peach, cherry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, blackberry, black raspberry, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple habanero, peach flamingo, plum, triple berry, blueberry, seedless blackberry, seedless red raspberry, and mango habanero jams. Hot pepper, triple hot pepper and elderberry jellies, ginger pear preserves, and apple butter. Also, chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans OR black walnuts.

PPCF/The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Honey and 1 lb beeswax blocks. Cini mini’s, Buns bars, Cinnamon rolls. Pies this week include blackberry, black raspberry, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, cherry and apple.

Red Maple Goats and Soaps (Cindy Grover): Goat milk soaps as well as soothing bath soaks, foot cream, lotions, and 100% handmade goat milk products.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Customer favorite coffee products, including Mexican Chiapas and Limited Edition Bourbon Barrel coffee. New: Coffee air fresheners , campfire mugs and sampler boxes. Brand new laptop stickers!

Sunburst Wormstead (Sarah & Daniel Jewell): Vermi-brew/worm tea – beneficial microbes and liquid fertilizer made from worm castings for your indoor & outdoor plants.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Cut flower bouquets and arrangements, houseplants. Cucumbers.

Windy Hen Acres (Jeff Shepherd & Angie Nichols): Farm fresh eggs & assorted pottery.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread and other baked goods. Sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including black raspberries, tomatoes, green beans, candy onions, zucchini and yellow summer squash, new potatoes. Potted sunflowers and butterfly bushes.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Ten flavors of salsa (peach to mild), four salad dressings (including blueberry vinaigrette) and three BBQ sauce flavors. Sampling sweet chili sauce.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Dog biscuits, pumpkin pup muffins, wax melts, loveys, fingerless gloves, animal baskets, yarn and knitted snakes.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Fresh produce (chemical/pesticide free) including garlic braids, green bean, cucumbers Large, flowering tomato plants. Milkweed starts (red swamp and [non-native] balloon). Variety of potted, flowering plants and herbs, including cypress vine, cleome, sacred (holy) basil. Elderberry jelly (with farm grown berries and honey) and sourdough crackers.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.