Get your house in order — Unify

Without order, there is chaos. What brings order to the house? What brings order to our homes, our personal lives, and our churches? We will study the word of God and find out what it takes to enjoy order.

If you feel like things are spinning out of control, there are answers. Positioning ourselves for solutions to our chaotic lives is up to us. Sometimes it feels like we live on a hamster wheel of confusion, doubt, insecurity, and darkness, but again, there is a way of escape.

I realize summer is such a busy time, but I sure hope you can carve out a couple of hours Tuesday to attend our Logos meeting. The Spirit of the Lord is always faithful when we make an effort to assemble together. There is healing and wholeness available.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.

Logos meetings are held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.