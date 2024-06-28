County prepares for July 4 festivities

Fayette Fire in the Sky’s fireworks show returns on Wednesday, July 3. Pictured is part of the dazzling display from the 2023 show. R-H file photo

FAYETTE COUNTY — It’s time again for the annual Fourth of July festivities around the county, beginning with the Fayette Fire In The Sky spectacle. This year’s show will be held on Wednesday, July 3 beginning at 10 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Each year since 2001, the non-profit organization has entertained the community with a wide variety of fireworks for folks of all ages to enjoy. The organization is able to run the event each year thanks to generous donations from local businesses, organizations and community members.

According to Butch Williamson, chairman of Fayette Fire In The Sky, the show will last about 18 minutes. The cost of the show is approximately $25,000.

“People come out as early as they want,” said Williamson. “Every year we are setting up at the fairgrounds and we see people picking their spots and putting their tents up around noon. You would be surprised how early some people will get here to try and get the best spot.”

Those interested in donating to support Fire In The Sky can do so by placing a donation in the red box the organization has set up inside the lobby of the Washington Court House Fire Department, or by sending their donation to 225 E. Market St., Washington CH, OH 43160. All extra donations that exceed this year’s budget will be placed into the donations to support next year’s fireworks.

In addition to watching the firework show on Wednesday, viewers are encouraged to tune into WVNU Lite 97.5 FM for the soundtrack of the show. For more updates and details on the Fire In The Sky spectacle, visit Fayette Fire In The Sky on Facebook. Information regarding vendors at the show is expected to be announced in the near future.

Williamson said, “If anything would come up having to do with rain or something going on with the show, it’s either going to be on our Facebook page or WVNU’s station. If you don’t hear it from one of those sources, it’s probably not right.”

“I would like to thank everyone for their donation,” he said, “because without the donations there would not be a fireworks show in Washington Court House.”

The Independence Day fun continues on Thursday, July 4 in the Village of Jeffersonville. The annual fireworks show will commence at dusk around 10 p.m.

Prior to the fireworks, there is an entire day worth of activities for the whole family.

The Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge and Jeffersonville OES are holding a homemade ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 23 S. Main St. Cookies, ice cream and brownies will be available.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department is hosting a fish fry at the firehouse, 2028 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. all the way up until the fireworks start. The meal will include a fish sandwich, fries, cole slaw and a drink for $12.

The annual July 4 parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. The parade will step off from Colonial Drive and travel throughout the village. The Dragin’ Angels will have several vehicle entries in the parade.

For any citizens who would like to be in the parade, they are encouraged to be on Colonial Drive by 6:30 p.m., according to Robin Beekman, owner of Robin’s Nest in Jeffersonville.

“If you want to decorate your bike and ride it, if you have an antique car, antique tractor, etc., and you want to be in the parade, you can do that,” Beekman said.