Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, fruit juice, fruit
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, lettuce/tomato, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Closed for Independence Day
FRIDAY
Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet corn, dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 1-5 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers Support Group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
Closed for Independence Day
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch