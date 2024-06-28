Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, fruit juice, fruit

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, lettuce/tomato, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Closed for Independence Day

FRIDAY

Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet corn, dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 1-5 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

Closed for Independence Day

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch