What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Children at Carnegie Public Library enjoyed two days of science experiments this week during STEM Camp Jr. Submitted photo

Carnegie Public Library is your local destination for early literacy. From storytimes to free books and online resources, we have the tools to help provide enriching experiences for your little ones. Storytime is a program for preschoolers and their caregivers to gather together for games, songs, crafts, and of course, books! Storytime encourages the very first skills in learning to read, and playtime puts the children in fun, social situations.

Ms. Bonnie hosts Bonnie’s Books each Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Jeffersonville, at the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. This storytime includes books, songs, fingerplays, and crafts, and is geared towards ages birth to 5 and siblings. Ms. Raina hosts Little Wigglers each Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Washington Court House at the library. This storytime for our youngest patrons includes music, rhyming, and reading designed for babies and toddlers ages birth to 3. Also, at the library on Fridays at 11 a.m., Mr. Aaron hosts Kindergarten Gear Up. Intended for ages 4-5, this storytime features a curriculum designed to prepare kids for their first year of school.

Another resource for our youngest patrons is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library! Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails kids one free book each month until his or her 5th birthday. Any child in Ohio between birth and age 5 is eligible for the program, which is available at no cost to families. Eligible families can sign up at the library, or by visiting www.ohioimaginationlibrary.org.

Families can also check out the Day by Day Ohio Literacy Calendar, made possible by the State Library of Ohio, Ohio Ready to Read, and The Institute of Museum and Library Services. Families and caregivers can use the Day by Day Ohio Family Literacy Calendar at home or on the go. With a perpetual calendar featuring songs, activities, book suggestions, and videos, Day by Day Ohio supports early literacy skills and helps young children get ready for school. Utilize this resource by visiting www.daybydayoh.org.

Families of children under the age of 5 can also register for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading challenge on Beanstack! Reading helps build social and emotional skills, sparks creativity and imagination, promotes bonding, and helps kids do well overall in school. Find that motivation, open one book, and get started! And remember, 1,000 is just a number. The goal is to incorporate reading aloud into your regular routine and let the magic of stories do the rest! Readers that complete the challenge will have a very special recognition at the library. Register on Beanstack at cplwcho.beanstack.org.

If you haven’t registered for the Summer Reading Program yet, there is still time! You can visit us in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or sign up online on our Beanstack website at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Children, teens, and adults can all sign up for the Summer Reading Program!

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library or give us a call at 740-335-2540. Calendars and information are also available online at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.