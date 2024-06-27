Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program Gibbs to attend Rio Grande, help establish new women’s wrestling program

Making that first move away from home, or even deciding what that will look like, is a big day in the life of a young person.

On Tuesday, June 25, Lyndyn Gibbs, a senior this upcoming school year at Washington High School, announced her plans, signing a letter of intent to attend the University of Rio Grande, where she will continue her education and her athletic career as a member of the women’s wrestling team.

The ceremony was held in the lobby outside the gymnasium with many family, friends, coaches and administrators in attendance.

Gibbs is one of the State-placing wrestlers on the high school team.

She will have a chance to grow and be one of the members of the first team to help establish a new program at Rio Grande.

Some of the other institutions that had Gibbs’ attention, at least for a time, included Adrian College and Siena Heights University (both are located in Adrian, Michigan).

“One of my big ones was Tiffin (University),” Gibbs said. “And also Cumberland.”

Wes Gibbs has coached his daughter from a very young age.

What kind of challenges or concerns, if any, does that entail?

“It’s honestly been amazing,” Lyndyn said. “He’s been my biggest supporter. I don’t think I would be where I am without his support.

“Even on my bad days, he’s always there for me,” Gibbs said. “Days when I don’t want to practice, he’s there to pick up my pieces.

“When we go home, he won’t bring it up,” Gibbs said. “There’s a very big difference between coach and dad. He’s very aware of the fine line.”

At first, Gibbs said, her dad didn’t want her to wrestle.

“My brother (Wesley) started wrestling a year before I did,” Gibbs said. “One day I showed up and Kaylee Scott, who is one of my teammates now, was out there wrestling.

“I said, ‘oh, there’s another girl out there. I want to try this out,’” Gibbs recalled.

“My dad was like, ‘oh, you’re my little girl, I don’t want you to,’” Gibbs said.

Gibbs was determined to try the heretofore primarily boys sport.

“I started getting more into it,” Gibbs said. “It just became a lot of fun. Really, it’s my brother and Kaylee Scott that got me into it.”

Gibbs will begin her final season of high school sports as a member of the Washington Lady Lion soccer team when school resumes. She is also a member of the WHS track team.

Gibbs was asked whom she’d like to thank for being with her on her journey.

“I would definitely say God,” Gibbs said. “He’s given me the strength for all of this.

“My parents, Bryana Gibbs and Wes Gibbs,” Gibbs said. “And both of my siblings, Eydyn and Wesley.”

It has been fun growing up in Washington Court House, Gibbs said.

“There are always going to be those rough times, but I think the good times definitely outweigh the bad times,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs felt the support from the school — recognition for her accomplishments or well wishes prior to a big competition.

“Any time I make it to state, or I have placed at state, there’s been a pep rally and announcements,” Gibbs said. “Whenever we have our basketball pep rally that’s right before state, they include the wrestlers. They’re very supporting, no matter what.”

Gibbs said a favorite moment in her career to this point is “Being the first Ironman Champion.”

Gibbs said she likes any subject to do with math.

“I really liked Algebra II this year,” Gibbs said. “My favorite teacher is Mrs. (Michelle) Patton (science). She started here my freshman year. She’s been my homeroom teacher since my freshman year. She’s been my No. 1 supporter, in school. No matter what. If I need help with another class, she’s there for me.”

In the classroom at Rio Grande, Gibbs said she would study business and minor in accounting.

It will be a continuation of a regimen as Gibbs transitions from high school to college.

“Every year you get more intense with how you want to look at your success,” Gibbs said. “I feel like I’ve been trying to have more fun with it, so I don’t lose my love for it. A lot of people do end up losing their love for (wrestling) through high school.”

Wrestling can put stress on an athlete’s body and mind.

“So, I might have an intense four days, that Friday practice will be easy-going,” Gibbs said. “I’ll hit my moves. Then we might have a little dodge-ball tournament after practice, so that we still keep up the fun, but we get all of our stuff done.”

Gibbs will be teammates at Rio Grande with a three-time State champion who will be a senior this year at Manchester High School, Jaydyn McKinney.

“She’s going to be, I think, in the weight class above me,” Gibbs said. “She’s probably one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever met. It’s going to be a lot of fun having her as my drill partner there.”

“It’s been a fun ride,” Wes Gibbs said, when asked what it’s been like to coach his daughter in wrestling. “We still have one year left. We still have some unfinished business. She’s yet to make the big stage, the finals for the State tournament. So, we’re hoping this year is a game-changer.

“Coaching her as been amazing,” Gibbs said. “She’s been one of my assistant coaches for the last five years. She often takes the newer girls to the side and works with them.”

A lot of the choice to attend Rio Grande came down to the head coach is who is starting the program, Alexia Ward.

“Alexia comes from McKendree (University), which is top-notch,” Gibbs said. “She’s a national champion and she’s coached national champions. Her coming (to Rio Grande) is a blessing for southern Ohio. Because we have talent here. There are a lot of girls who are really, really good.

“Jaydyn McKinney just signed (with Rio Grande),” Gibbs said. “She’s a three-time State champion. Lyndyn has worked out with her on Team Ohio for the last two or three years.

“The first year Lyndyn placed third and Jaydyn won the State championship,” Gibbs said. “They’re close in size. They won’t be in each other’s weight class.”

What about going with Rio Grande?

“It was the logical choice,” Wes Gibbs said. “Lyndyn grew up in a small town. (Rio Grande) is a small town. Being in another small town is going to feel like home. That was a big part of her wanting to go there.

“Lyndyn has been the (leader) of our girls team for the last four years,” Gibbs said. “I didn’t want her to have to feel that pressure again in college and be the go-to person.

“The signings they’ve had, they’re all State-placers,” Gibbs said. “They’re bringing in, I believe, a national runner-up. It’s going to be a good room and Lyndyn doesn’t have to be the star. It makes a big difference on the pressure it puts on an athlete.”

Gibbs has been wrestling now for 10 years.

“Her freshman year (the State tournament) was run by the Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association,” Gibbs said. “She placed third as a freshman. She placed third again as a sophomore. Last year she placed fourth. This year, she could be fortunate enough to make the finals.

“I’ve told the girls just to make it to State is awesome,” Gibbs said. “For Lyndyn, it’s a little different. She wants to (reach) the next level. That’s why we do a lot of challenging things in the off-season. We just got back from Tulsa. That was the Armed Forces National Duals. (Competitors) came from all over. We wrestled (someone from) California, Texas, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Lyndyn got to wrestle top 10 girls the entire weekend. It was a really good trip.”

Alexia Ward, is the head coach of the new women’s wrestling program at Rio Grande and Qian’te Wagner is the assistant coach. They were both on hand for Gibbs’ signing.

“Qian’te and I met at McKendree University, that’s where we wrestled in college,” Ward said. “We were coaching over there with McKendree for a little bit, as well as a local high school in southern Illinois, Belleville East.

“We decided it was time for us to start our own program,” Ward said. “We’re very passionate about wrestling and growing women’s wrestling. Rio Grande was one of the schools we applied for.

“We (visited Rio Grande) and the family environment is incredible,” Ward said. “I love the growth of the school. We felt very aligned with what they were trying to do at the university. We moved to southeastern Ohio and we started reaching out to local high school coaches and that’s how we met Wes Gibbs. He let us do a clinic (at WHS). We held a two, two-and-a-half hour clinic and that’s how we met Lyndyn.

“I had looked her up and saw that she was one of the top wrestlers in the state,” Ward said. “I knew I wanted to have her on our team. We’re building a program and we want to have some heavy hitters.

“We have big goals for our team, even if we’re new,” Ward said. “We’re going to be underdogs, but, I’m kind of a challenge-accepted type person. I’m excited to work on recruiting girls like Lyndyn.

“We met Lyndyn and her parents and we love the type of person she is,” Ward said. “Her work ethic. Everyone around her speaks so highly of her. I knew this is the type of person I want to have on our team, especially growing a program.

“Qian’te and I have a lot of big goals for our program,” Ward said. “The girls are seeing the vision that we have.”

It’s an opportunity that did not exist before and there are talented athletes who can continue their careers at Rio Grande.

“I think that’s why it’s working well,” Ward said. “We’re blessed and happy to have Lyndyn.”