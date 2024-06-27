Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Movie Night in the Ville – June 28

Bring the family for an evening of fun, food and entertainment. Bring your own lawn chairs. Enjoy music, food trucks and a movie at dusk. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Village Park.

Local Democrats’ annual breakfast – June 29

The Fayette County Democrats will be holding their annual breakfast on Saturday, June 29 at the Commission on Aging. The address is 1179 S. Elm St., Washington C.H. It will start at 8 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m. The cost per person is $8. Please contact Kathie Oesterle at 740-505-3373 for tickets.

Fun Evening at Jeffersonville Pool – July 1

Join the Jeffersonville Pool for a FREE fun family-friendly evening.

Milledgeville council meeting – July 2

The Village of Milledgeville council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on July 2 at the Jasper Township Hall.

Fire in the Sky – July 3

Celebrate Independence Day in Fayette County with the annual Fire in the Sky fireworks spectacle.

Jeffersonville’s 4th of July Parade and Fireworks – July 4

Jeffersonville will be alive with patriotic spirit! Parade will be at 10 a.m. with the Jeffersonville Lions Club’s famous Fireworks start at dusk!

Celebration at Champion’s Grill – July 3

Come celebrate Independence Day with Champion’s Grill at The Greens Golf Course. Enjoy food trucks, a spectacular view of fireworks, live music and more. Grab a lawn chair and bring the whole family! The event will run from 4-11 p.m.

Bill Diley’s 80th birthday celebration – July 6

Bill Diley, former Miami Trace FFA advisor, will celebrate his 80th birthday on July 6 at Miami Trace High School. A concert by the Nashville band, Rockland Road, will be performed in the event center at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in the cafeteria with refreshments provided by Rachael’s House. All former students, employees, colleagues, friends, family, and community members are invited to this celebration. Diley requests no gifts, only memories — the good, the bad, and the ugly! If you can’t attend, but would like to send a card, please send it to 1114 Bush Road SW, Washington CH, OH 43160.

Wayne Twp. Trustees meeting – July 8

The July regular monthly meeting of the Wayne Township Trustees will be held on Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. in the town hall.

Concord/Green Twp. Trustees meeting – July 9

The Concord and Green Township Trustees will be holding a joint meeting to discuss Concord Green Fire Department business on July 9 at 6:30p.m. at the Green Township building in Buena Vista. As always, the public is invited to attend.

Second Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck and Concerts – July 13

Second Saturday Car Cruise: food trucks and concert series! The event will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Main St. in downtown Washington C.H.

Fayette County Fair – July 15-20

Summer is not complete without a trip to the Fayette County Fair! Boasting an ever expansive display of livestock, arts and crafts, rides and activities, there’s something for every member of the family.

Retired Teachers Association picnic – Aug. 1

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association will hold its annual picnic for new retirees from both Miami Trace and Washington City Schools on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the picnic will begin at 5 with entertainment to follow. Capuana’s will be catering the meal, which will cost $13 per member. New retirees’ meals will be provided. The association will be collecting monetary donations for United Way’s Stuff the Bus at this meeting. Please remember to use the North Street door. For reservations, call Elise Garringer at 740-572-6961 by the Friday before the meeting.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.