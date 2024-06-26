WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

Staff Reports
According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 24

Leeann S. Bowen, 33, Proctorville, Ohio, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), wrongful entrustment (first-degree misdemeanor).

Tyler L. Canterbury, 24, Jeffersonville, non-compliance suspension.

Cade A. Russell, 29, Zanesville, speed.

Patrick J. Wilson, 31, 641 Peddicord Ave., domestic (third-degree felony).

June 23

Larry D. Pennington, 61, Pleasant Ridge, Texas, expired registration.

Zachery J. Schonberger, 30, Youngstown, speed, expired registration.

Jason A. Fuller, 45, at large, theft warrant.

