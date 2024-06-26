Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Julian Anderson, Tipp City, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isaiah Greenlee, South Solon, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

James Scott III, Lexington, Kentucky, 9o/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Karen McDevitt, New Holland, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah Wertsbaugh, Greenfield, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeralyn Brenneman, Chillicothe, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kayla Arnaez, Miami, Florida, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shailee Shah, Lewis Center, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Skylar Reisinger, Chillicothe, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mark Bradford, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin Baah, Columbus, Ohio, 108/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Thomas Snow, Columbus, Ohio, OVI/Alcohol/Drug, fine $450, court costs $140, fined $450 and costs, 13 days in jail, suspend 10 days of jail time if no other similar offense for 5 years. 72 hours residential treatment plant in lieu of jail, operator license suspended for one year.

Jason Rhoads, 847 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelwyn Martin, 5649 US RT 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Tina Mckibben, 31 E. High St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emily Ruxer, Springboro, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marjorie Georgin, Maineville, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jermaine Woods, Eastvale, California, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christina Stewart, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Catherine Wagner, Dublin, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donivan Cransfield, Joliet, Illinois, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Preslee Rodenberg, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Casey Dawson, 1106 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rhonda Copas, 1034 Country Club Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Judith Lytle, 4928 US Hwy 35 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, lane violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua Penwell Jr., 5544 Palmer Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, permit without licensed driver, fine $50, court costs $135, fined $50 and costs.