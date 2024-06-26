Fauber promoted to Merchants National Bank president

Denise Fauber, president and COO of Merchants National Bank, and Paul Pence, chairman and CEO of MNB. Submitted photo

HILLSBORO — Pursuant to its strategic succession plan, Merchants National Bank (MNB) today announced the promotion of Denise Fauber to president, according to a news release. As Fauber assumes the president’s role, Paul Pence, accomplished banking professional with over 43 years of exemplary service to MNB, will remain as chairman and CEO. Fauber previously served as the COO and a member of the board of directors and will continue to serve in those capacities in addition to her role as president.

Fauber started her banking career over 27 years ago as a part-time teller at Fifth Third Bank while attending college. She was born and raised in Highland County and is a graduate of Fairfield Local High School in Leesburg. Fauber earned her BA in business administration and communication arts from Wilmington College. She is a graduate of the Community Bankers Association of Ohio Emerging Leaders program and obtained her Senior Professional Human Resource certification in 2013.

Fauber has a substantial background in a wide range of banking functions and has worked in a variety of progressive roles throughout her career. She has spent the past eight years serving in critical roles at MNB.

“Denise’s leadership and guidance to translate strategy into actionable steps for growth are key factors in the bank’s asset size doubling since she joined the team in 2016,” noted Pence. “Additionally, Denise’s passion for growing and developing employees has been vital to the organization.”

Like MNB, Fauber is rooted in the community. Fauber currently serves as president of the Highland County Children’s Home Board, and is active in local school and community events. She and her husband Christopher reside in Leesburg where they have raised their three daughters, Kylie, Katie and Kenzie.

Fauber added, “I am deeply honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as president and COO. I am grateful for the trust MNB’s leadership and Board has placed in me and I look forward to continuing our journey of growth, while maintaining the feel of a community bank.”

“The bank is well-positioned with a strong senior leadership team, structured to continue our Real Community Bank philosophy, which has gotten us through the last 145 years. The succession planning process enables a smooth transition and ensures the bank’s continued success for years to come. I am confident in Denise’s abilities to lead the bank and excited to continue serving the bank and the community in the capacity of CEO and chairman,” noted Pence.

With $1.3B in assets and a growing network of locations, services, and technologies to enable seamless banking for both retail and commercial customers, the bank delivers a sustainable approach to serving its local markets and supporting the hardworking staff members who comprise the heart and soul of the organization. Change is inevitable, but the mark of a truly great organization is that change happens in a thoughtful, organized manner that provides a strong base for growth and opportunity.

About Merchants National Bank

Established in 1879, MNB is an independent institution built upon a foundation of financial strength and customer service to be a Real Community Bank. MNB employees specialize in providing exceptional service on a personal level. The bank is large enough to provide financial products at competitive prices, yet small enough to know its customers.

MNB offers real estate, construction, bridge, commercial and installment loans, all designed to meet dynamic customer needs. MNB has 17 convenient local offices in Athens, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Washington Court House, London, Mt. Orab, Springfield, Batavia, Georgetown, Marysville, Wilmington, and Logan. Supported by ATMs at 15 locations, each office is individually and locally managed.