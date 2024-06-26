AWOS contract awarded at commissioners’ meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The bid opening for the AWOS system at the Fayette County Airport was held at 11 a.m. at Monday’s Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting. The only bidder was Bansal Construction of Fairfield, Ohio, for $483,616. This amount was under the engineer’s estimated cost of $500,000.

Engineer and project manager, Bruce Brandstetter, will review the bid packet for compliance so the project can be awarded to Bansal Construction.

The AWOS weather warning system replacement and relocation project details were discussed by viewing a map of the current location at the airport and the new chosen location. The old system is outdated, according to the engineers, and new updated equipment will be installed.

The funding for this project is 90% federal, 5% state, and 5% cost to the county to upgrade the current 25-year-old equipment. The project has been approved by the FAA.

The weather warning system is utilized by pilots, farmers, and even local citizens, who can call a local telephone number for specific weather warnings regarding storms, wind velocity, and more.

In other business, Craig Breedlove, building official at the Fayette County Building Department, presented to the commissioners an updated architectural drawing for the renovations that will be taking place at the Armory building on East Street.

The Metropolitan Housing Authority will be occupying the old alternative school space, and the Zoning Department and the Building Department will have renovated spaces for more efficient use of the first floor of the building.