Wednesday Farmers Market accepts WIC & Senior FM coupons

Bridgeview Gardens’ produce will be available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market is held in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., and is now accepting charge/debit cards, WIC FM, Senior FM coupons, but no EBT SNAP (perhaps in 2025).

Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products. Beef, brats, cookies, and produce, including tomatoes, peaches, sugar snap peas and more, will be at the market this week.

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including spring onions, candy onions, sugar snap peas, peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, new potatoes. Potted sunflowers and flowering perennials.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. GREAT for grilling.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter and peanut butter jumbos.