Reynolds extends hit streak to 22 games with a 2-run homer and Pirates beat Reds 9-5

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen is hit by a Cincinnati Reds pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By JEFF WALLNER Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryan Reynolds extended the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues to 22 games with a two-run home run in the first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Reynolds’ streak is the longest by a Pirate since 2003 when Kenny Lofton hit safely in 26 straight games. Jason Kendall and Aramis Ramirez had 23- and 22-game streaks respectively.

It was a rough start for the Reds’ Hunter Greene who was evaluated by training staff after throwing up on the mound in the first inning after issuing a six-pitch walk to leadoff batter Andrew McCutchen.

Reynolds followed with his home run on a 3-2 pitch to put the Pirates ahead 2-0.

Greene (5-3) worked through a three-run, 32-pitch first inning and managed to last four innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Pirates hit five straight singles to begin a three-run third inning, increasing their lead to 6-0.

Jared Triolo’s two-run home run off Buck Farmer made the score 8-0 in the fifth.

Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (9-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, extending his streak of pitching at least five innings to 47 straight games.

It’s the longest such streak since the Braves’ Max Fried went 50 straight starts from June 6, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022. It’s the longest by a Pirate since A.J. Burnett went 49 straight starts from May 8, 2012 to Aug. 10, 2013.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (left finger blister) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 24. … 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand (right ulnar styloid fracture) will have season-ending surgery on July 11 to repair the ligament damage in his wrist.

Pirates: LHP Ryan Borucki (right triceps inflammation) began a rehab assignment Tuesday night with Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

The Pirates and Reds conclude their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Neither team had named their starting pitcher.