WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 23

Dennis K. Whiteside, 49, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

James E. Thompson Jr., 50, at large, public indecency (first-degree misdemeanor).

Mary L. Embrey, 47, at large, public indecency (first-degree misdemeanor), Ross County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

June 22

Marshall L. Leach II, 43, 605 Fourth St., violation protection order.

Dennis L. Manns, 25, 912 S. Fayette St., no helmet while on permit.

Zachery M. Uhl, 31, Greenfield, license forfeiture suspension, no motorcycle endorsement, expired registration, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jennifer L. Combs, 34, 921 Lakeview Ave., non-compliance, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor).

Mark A. Stone, 31, 823 Lakeview Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 21

Cole M. Campbell, 32, 648 Yeoman St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Natasha B. Howland, 36, New Holland, Greenfield Police Department warrant.

Charles E. Forsythe II, 63, 53 Residence Drive, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Jimmy A. Estle, 37, 2813 US 22 SW, weaving, expired registration.

Nicholas W.A. Glispie, 35, Mt. Sterling, traffic control device violation, license forfeiture suspension.

Kyle E. Purdin, 19, 713 John St., speed.

June 20

Michael Cowman, 34, 828 Rawling St., criminal damaging.

David Burlile III, 26, 623 E. Paint St., criminal damaging.

Trent Slone, 23, 422 Peabody Ave., criminal damaging.

Corey Newton, 18, 2196 Jenni Lane, criminal damaging.