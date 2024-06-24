Jeffersonville Eastern Star chapter honors past matrons, patrons

Past Matrons and Past Patrons of Jefferson Chapter #300 Order of the Eastern Star. Submitted photo

Jefferson Chapter #300 Order of the Eastern Star honored its Past Matrons and Past Patrons with a recognition dinner prior to the start of their stated meeting on Tuesday, June 18.

During the stated meeting, the Past Matrons were presented with a pink or yellow rose, which represented the colors of the Worthy Matron’s theme of friendship this year.

Past Matrons recognized at the meeting were Cathy Templin, Susie Mayer, Nicole Cook, Debby Sears, Ruth Ann Barlett, Helen Henson, Kathy Krol, Beth Babb, and Roberta Evans.

Past Patrons recognized at the meeting were Larry Mayer, Mark Hoppes, and Dale Mayer.

Many of these individuals have served multiple times as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron throughout their years as members of Jefferson Chapter #300. The chapter is grateful for their continued support and dedication to the Order of the Eastern Star.

Some of Jefferson Chapter #300’s charities include donating to local scholarships, Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, children’s Christmas programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts. The chapter recently donated to Miami Trace Local School District’s Panther Care Pantries, which provide free and discreet access to food, clothing and hygiene supplies to students in need.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity.

Women must be 18 years of age or older and related to Masons in good standing. Men must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.