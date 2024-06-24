Carriage Court earns 2024 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

Carriage Court of Washington Court House has been recognized as a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Carriage Court of Washington Court House has been recognized as a 2024 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

This distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, according to a news release. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

“We feel very blessed to have received this award. We have worked hard at continuing to strive towards the best in quality care for the residents and families we serve,” said Carriage Court Executive Director Holly Cottrill-Romine.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care of long-term care residents.

Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile detailing among other elements their vision, mission, key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must demonstrate the use of a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, Carriage Court of Washington Court House may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.

“Receiving this award marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards excellence,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “Congratulations to Carriage Court of Washington Court House for this significant achievement. I encourage you to take some time to celebrate and continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.”

The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 24, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 6-9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.