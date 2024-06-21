What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Participants from Carnegie Library’s last Flower Arranging Workshop with Bellafield Flowers. There are still two more workshops coming up this summer, on July 20 and Aug. 10. Submitted photo

If you haven’t registered for the Summer Reading Program yet at Carnegie Public Library, there is still time. You can visit us in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sign up online on our Beanstack website at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Children, teens, and adults can all sign up for the Summer Reading Program. Once you register, stop in to pick up your coupon prize pack including coupons for Two Scoops of Sugar, Ohio State Parks, Donatos, and the Ohio State Fair. Registration in the Summer Reading Program also makes you eligible for weekly prize drawings. Once you complete the challenge, children and teens are entered into the grand prize drawing to win a bike, and adults are entered into the grand prize drawing to win a Fitbit, all courtesy of Adena Health System.

Preschoolers are invited to Storytimes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Children can learn, play, and work in our garden on Mondays at 10 a.m.

Hey, kids! Join in a rotation of clubs including Game Club, Book Club, Ukulele Club and Writing Club. Also, Crystal Clear will be back for her third year with fun and entertaining science programs. Meet us Wednesday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at Belle Aire Intermediate School, 1120 High St., Washington Court House for tons of science fun.

For tweens and teens and adults on Tuesday, June 25 at 2 p.m. is Cat Yoga. Learn meditation techniques and yoga poses with librarian Averie and our furry friends at Kitty’s Catfe. Then stick around to learn all about Bubble Tea and enjoy a sample. On Thursday, June 27 at 4 p.m. is Disc Golf 101. Meet us at the disc golf course behind the Washington Cemetery. If you want to try disc golf, but don’t know where to start? We can help!

For adults, our popular Saturday programs Crafternoon, Crochet for Adults, and Bring Your Own Book Club continue. Coming up Saturday, June 22 is Bog Girl 2024: Wildflowers. Get ready for an unforgettable morning at the beautiful Shaw Wetland. This is a special event designed just for you. Whether you’re looking to meet new people, reconnect with friends, or simply enjoy a fun and educational experience, we’ve got something for everyone. Activities include movement and meditation, phone photography, making natural insect repellant, vermiculture, and creating flower crowns. Tristin from Adena Fayette Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program will join us on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 a.m. for another presentation focused on improving the mental health of older adults. We will discuss overcoming stigmas associated with mental health for older adults. On Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. is Read Like a Librarian. Learn the many tricks librarians have up their sleeves to find books, customize their reading experience, and discover the magic of reading.

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library or give us a call at 740-335-2540. Calendars and information are also available online at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.