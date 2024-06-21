Summer squash available at Farmers Market

Summer squash and many other types of produce are available at the Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Hot! It seems too early in June (still officially spring) for it to be this warm. It was also an “early” spring, with the strawberries ripening….and finishing….earlier than usual.

My first lettuce planting bolted weeks ago, and the second planting will no doubt succumb to the heat this week. Zucchini and green beans are already available at the market, and I have small tomato plants on a few of my plants. Amazing! No doubt those grown in green or hoop houses are much farther along, which will bring delight to patrons of the market.

For now, consider ways to stay cool. Obviously, yard work in the early mornings, staying in shade in the warmer times of the day, cooking outside when possible, and, honestly, cooking less. Sure, zucchini is lovely sauteed in olive oil with a touch of salt and possibly some allium, but consider shaved zucchini salad (green and yellow is a lovely combination) with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and perhaps some garlic. The beauty of a salad is that a) (as previously mentioned) it requires little or no cooking; b) it is often cold; c) it is usually “wet” and holds the water of the vegetables (lost during cooking) that our bodies need during these hot days; d) it is so adaptable!

Pretty much any raw (or slightly blanched) vegetable may become the base of a salad – the “greens” of lettuce, spinach, kale, arugula of course, but also radish, green bean, summer squash. And any salad may be gussied up with the addition of cheese, nuts, eggs, herbs, fruit, beans or grain (think lentils or quinoa).

In addition to the produce and herbs, we have DSC Produce salad dressings. A number of proteins are available: eggs from Windy Hen Acres, beef from Jim’s Premium Ground Beef, chicken from Compton Creek Farms, and mushrooms (the wonderful meat alternative) from Cultivating Eden Mushroom. The makers of our baked goods have already tolerated a hot kitchen so you don’t have to; you’ll find an abundance of breads, pies, jams, cookies, and more to simplify your week.

The Carnegie Public Library mobile bike will again grace this Saturday’s Fayette County Farmers Market and visitors will have an opportunity to check out Tony’s Traveling Tales, borrow or purchase books, pick up a copy of the library newsletter, and learn more about the library’s apps and digital resources. And our children’s activity (at the kids activity table at the market Info Booth) will be a “make and take” colorful Popsicle stick flower.

Washington C.H. and Sabina Modern Woodmen members, with the Fayette County Farmers Market and McNair Men’s Mission volunteers, will collect items needed for the mission such as: Blue Dawn, Tide pods, bleach, spray bleach cleaner, lemon disinfectant spray, Selecta A size paper towels, toilet paper, gallon baggies, and grab-n-go meal bars and pop tarts donated by the community.

The McNair Men’s Mission at 503 Lewis St., WCH, provides emergency shelter and food while striving to get to know each guest and connect them to greater resources for housing and health. Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, through financial guidance, and social, educational, and volunteer activities. For more information, contact Dan Mayo 937-725-0445.

The Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So, “buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well:

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Pies, yeast breads and rolls, cheese bread, cinnamon buns, raspberry buns, zucchini, pumpkin and banana (tea) breads, cakes, bars, whoopie pies, buckeyes and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, double chocolate fudge cookies, lemon bars and peanut butter fudge.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): crocheted items and stickers.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): New this week: No sugar added peach, strawberry, seedless blackberry jams. Jams/Jellies/Fruit butters: peach, cherry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, blackberry, black raspberry, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple habanero, peach flamingo, plum, triple berry, blueberry, seedless blackberry, seedless red raspberry, and mango habanero jams. Hot pepper, triple hot pepper and elderberry jellies, ginger pear preserves, and apple butter. Also, chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans OR black walnuts.

PPCF/The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Honey and 1 lb beeswax blocks. Cini mini’s, Buns bars, Cinnamon rolls. Pies this week include blackberry, black raspberry, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, cherry and apple.

Red Maple Goats and Soaps (Cindy Grover): Beautiful flower and succulent shaped goat milk soaps as well as soothing bath soaks, foot cream, lotions, and 100% handmade goat milk products.

Sunburst Wormstead (Sarah & Daniel Jewell): Vermi-brew/worm tea – beneficial microbes and liquid fertilizer made from worm castings for your indoor & outdoor plants.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Cut flower bouquets and arrangements, houseplants, flower bunches.

Windy Hen Acres (Jeff Shepherd & Angie Nichols): Farm fresh eggs & assorted pottery. Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including spring onions, sugar snap peas, cucumbers, zucchine, new potatoes. Potted sunflowers and flowering perennials.

Compton Creek Farms (Jason and Jenna Bryan): assorted packaged (frozen) cuts of pasture raised chicken.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa (reaper to medium corn), 5 salad dressings (including blueberry vinaigrette) and 3 BBQ sauce flavors. Sampling classic BBQ sauce.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Dog biscuits, wax melts, loveys, fingerless gloves, animal baskets, yarn and beads for the kids to make a personalized bracelet.

Engeti (Alana Walters & Janet Bick): dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, brownies, pies, cookies, and other baked goods.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.