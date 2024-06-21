Six vie for Fayette Co. Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak Gracelyn Zimmerman Six vie for Fayette Co. Fair Queen Six vie for Fayette Co. Fair Queen Six vie for Fayette Co. Fair Queen Six vie for Fayette Co. Fair Queen

The 145th-annual Fayette County Fair will run from July 15-21 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, and six young ladies will be vying for the coveted crown of 2024 Fair Queen. The candidates include Amberly Szczerbiak, Gracelyn Zimmerman, Jordan Mead, Kaley Moser, Katie Harris and Maycin Adkins.

Each of them will have an opportunity to share with the judges why they feel they should be selected during the annual Queen’s Tea event that will take place on Thursday, June 27 inside the Mahan Building. The following is some information about each candidate:

Amberly Szczerbiak

Amberly Szczerbiak is the daughter of Wally and Shannon Szczerbiak and is the second eldest of five children. She graduated from Miami Trace High School in May with honors and as a scholar student athlete.

Amberly was a varsity football and basketball cheerleader, varsity track member, and participated on the golf team. She was also involved in FFA, Symphonic and Soundsations choir, National Honors Society, and yearbook.

Throughout her school years, Amberly also competed on All-Star cheer teams, competition dance teams, and jumped competitively in equine events across the east coast and Ohio.

Outside of school, Amberly volunteers at the Fayette Regional Humane Society and helps care for and socialize the animals. She is a three year Jr. Fair Board member and a three year 4-H camp counselor. Amberly is the vice president of the Jr. Fair Board and chair of the Horse Department.

Amberly has shown horses, hogs, goats, and rabbits at the Fayette County Fair, and has taken miscellaneous projects such as Sewing for Teens and Nutrition for Athletes. Amberly spent her early childhood in Long Island, NY, but always looked forward to visiting her grammy, Joan Ward, in the summer and attending the Fayette County Fair.

She always wished she could be a part of the fair and that dream became a reality when her family relocated back to Fayette County in 2019. She loves the sense of community the Fayette County fair brings and is grateful for the opportunity to run for the 2024 Fair Queen.

Gracelyn Zimmerman

These activities and experiences have made Gracelyn Zimmerman’s childhood whole. The life lessons she has learned through the people she has met during these events have changed her character for the better. They have taught her kindness, hard work, and compassion.

The responsibilities of being in FFA, being Beef Queen, Judging livestock and being on Jr. Fair Board has impacted her life so much that she now strives for higher goals, and higher expectations. FFA has taught her how to be confident. It has shown her that even in a small town her community can help kids and families around the world.

She now knows that it only takes one person to care enough to create a movement. Being a Beef Queen has taught her that she can be a role model to kids and can pursue anything she puts her mind to. She has learned that it is okay to ask for help and it is okay to be nervous about something. This has taught her that even through the hard times it only matters how she handles it.

Competing with a team has taught her sportsmanship, teamwork, resilience and respect. All of these things make her a worthy and respectable person. This team has given her the sense of friendship that will always be in her corner.

Being on Jr. Fair Board has taught her the value of responsibility. It has shown her that with someone’s trust she is believed in. With the responsibility she will do any and everything to complete any task in order to help.

Her love for cattle started long before she knew she had the confidence to show in front of an arena. From her first show to her soon to be last, her passion for her country will not change. Her desire to help her fair continue will always be her number one priority.

Jordan Mead

Jordan Elizabeth Mead is the daughter of Janelle and Rick Mead. Her older brother is Jack. She has lived in Washington C.H. her entire life and will graduate this May with an Honors Diploma from Washington High School. After graduating, she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati where she will major in business.

She has been a member of the Buckeye All Stars 4-H Club since she was in the third grade. She began taking clothing and nutrition projects for her first couple of years, but then her brother and herself found market poultry and that became their interest. Between them, they have had several market weight class champions and even a Grand Champion Meat Pen of 3.

In school, She is involved with her athletic programs as a member of their softball and volleyball programs. She has also competed in her schools DECA programs, attending the state contest to represent her high school in team competitions. She has also been a student office worker and has received the Here to Help Others, Heart of the Lion and Effort and Attitude Awards.

Kaley Moser

Kaley Moser is involved in various school and community activities, but her most notable ones include being Miami Trace’s 2024 Senior Class President and her 4-H club’s president. Kaley is a 4-H camp counselor and the chairperson of the Fayette County Jr. Fair Board’s goat department.

After the summer ends, she plans to attend Berklee College of Music to double major in songwriting and professional music. Kaley is so excited for this year’s fair and hopes everyone will have a great time.

Katie Harris

Katie Harris is a Miami Trace High School graduate who graduated with honors. She is a ten year member of 4-H and a four year member of FFA. Harris has been on the Jr. Fair Board for two years, where she was elected the 2024 Treasurer.

In school, she loved to be involved in as much as possible. She was a member of the National Honors Society, key club (Vice President), Spanish Club (Co-President), Science Club (Secretary), Class of 2024 Secretary, Varsity Quiz Bowl, Marching Band (Section Leader), Pep Band, Varsity girls soccer, and musicals (Stage Manager).

Through her activities, Harris has put in many hours of community service. Her favorite part of summer is being able to attend 4-H camp, where she is a counselor. There, she ensures the safety of campers and encourages them to participate in camp activities. She was also part of Kids in STEM, a program founded this year where high school students planned and led interactive STEM activities with elementary classes.

Harris plans to attend Ohio State University and has been accepted into the Biological-Sciences Scholars Program. She plans to major in biology and minor in Spanish in hopes of becoming an Optometrist. Her dream is to serve her community and offer affordable eye care to underprivileged families.

Maycin Adkins

Maycin Adkins is a Miami Trace High School Graduate and currently serves as the Vice President of Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H Group. She also serves as the Co-chairperson of the Small Animal Department on the Fayette County Jr. Fair Board and has been a member for three years. She has been in 4-H for thirteen years and has shown many different species of animals as well as having shown at multiple different county fairs. She has also been a Fayette County 4-H Camp Clifton counselor for the past 3 years.

Some school activities that Adkins participated in include the yearly spring musicals and fall plays, as well as being a part of the MTHS Symphonic and Advanced Women’s Choirs. She also served as the 2023 Mount Sterling Summer Jam Fest Queen and is an avid blood donor with the American Red Cross where she has donated a total of six units of blood.

Adkins plans on attending Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in August to start pursuing a degree in Animal Biosciences. Thereafter she will be on her way to becoming a Doctor in Veterinary Medicine which is her ultimate goal.