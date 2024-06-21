Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 24-28 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 24-28 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Southern State computer class (reservations required – limit 10 per class)
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 Euchre
12:30 p.m. Southern State computer class (reservations required – limit 10 per class)
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Sole Solutions by appointment
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
4 p.m. Dinner Club to Spillway (waiting list only)
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Converse with a Nurse
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch