Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 24-28 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 24-28 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Southern State computer class (reservations required – limit 10 per class)

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 Euchre

12:30 p.m. Southern State computer class (reservations required – limit 10 per class)

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. Sole Solutions by appointment

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Dinner Club to Spillway (waiting list only)

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Converse with a Nurse

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch