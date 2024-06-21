A recipe perfect for warm weather happiness

Hello!

I’ve always been a fruit and vegetable person. My favorite foods. No wonder this is my time of the year. All the fresh produce that’s available, it’s time to stock up.

I usually put a lot of fruits in the freezer. I like smoothies for breakfast, it’s like drinking a milkshake every morning. Peaches, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and my all-time favorite is black raspberries. I also use a lot of fruits for jams.

I’ll have to say that blueberries are at the top of that list also. I love the texture and the sweetness of them.

They are excellent in smoothies, and they make an excellent jam.

This week’s recipe is blueberry crisp, which I have to say if you are going to make, vanilla ice cream on top is a must. I like it right out of the oven with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream plopped right on top. It melts down over the blueberry crisp and just makes it excellent. Grab a bowl full of that and head towards the back porch. It’s definitely warm weather happiness.

Blueberry Crisp

Ingredients

For the crisp topping

¾ cup butter, melted

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup sugar

1 ½ cups quick oats

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups flour

For the blueberry filling

8 cups blueberry filling

Juice of 1 large lemon

2/3 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

2. Coat a 9×13 inch baking dish with nonstick spray and set aside

3. In a large bowl combine the melted butter, brown sugar, ½ cup of the granulated sugar, oats, salt, and the flour and stir until completely combined.

4. In another large bowl, add blueberries, lemon juice, remaining granulated sugar, and the cornstarch and gently stir to combine and coat the blueberries.

5. Spread the blueberries in the prepared pan and top evenly with the crisp mixture

6. Bake until the crisp is browned, and the blueberries are bubbly, about 45-50 minutes

7. Transfer the crisp from the oven and allow it to cool for at least 20 minutes.

Enjoy!