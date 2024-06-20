Wines qualifies for national rodeo

Clay Wines Courtesy photo

DENVER, COLO. — Clay Wines, a 10th grade student at Miami Trace High School, has earned a position on the Ohio National High School Rodeo team. He will be traveling with fellow teammates to Rock Springs, Wyoming July 14-20 to compete in the 76th-annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Tiedown and Steer Wrestling event.

Featuring more than 1,700 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico, and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $200,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR world champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.thecowboychannel.com. Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 14 and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 20.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NHSFR trade show.

Clay would like to thank his sponsors, Gustin Farms, Jinny Maust, Bryant AG, Halliday Lumber, Christy Gustin, Brenda Gustin, Frankfort Lane, Mullett Livestock and Stanley Mullett.