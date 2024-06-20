Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

May 3 – SR 753 intersection

FD dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment. FD requested mutual aid from Wayne Twp. FD. Prior to arrival, the crew was advised there weren’t any occupants in need of extrication. FD used stabilizing jacks to secure one vehicle to allow the occupant to exit. FD checked both vehicles for any hazards. FD remained on scene until released by FCSO.

May 3 – 426 Peabody Ave.

FD received a call about an odor of smoke. FD checked the exterior of the house with nothing found. Crews checked inside the house with thermal imaging camera and were unable to locate any hazards. Crews checked the immediate vicinity and were unable to find any source of smoke or odor.

May 3 – 250 Glenn Ave.

FD received a call for a supervisory alarm sounding. Upon investigation the alarm panel stated the smoke detector in room 12 B-Wing was dirty. FD assisted staff with cleaning the smoke detector. Upon re-installation, the alarm system returned to normal operation.

May 3 – 1106 Yeoman St.

FD received a call requesting a gas check. FD checked residence for natural gas and carbon monoxide. Co was detected. FD found the source to be the water heater. FD shut off natural gas supplying heater and advised occupant to have the unit checked out by a qualified professional.

May 3 – Delaware St. intersection

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. FD blocked the roadway for safety and checked the vehicle for hazards. FD remained on scene until released by the Washington Police Department.

May 3 – 514 E. East St.

FD responded to a vehicle fire. On arrival, the vehicle was sitting partially under a car port with fire contained to the engine compartment. Firefighters gained access to the engine compartment and extinguished the fire. There was no fire damage to the car port. Firefighters cut the battery cables to disable the power supply to the electrical system. Firefighters cleared the scene to respond to another emergency run.

May 3 – 308 Highland Ave.

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. FD response was cancelled by the on-scene EMS crew.

May 1 – 867 Pin Oak Pl.

Received Station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting an emergent response with Fayette County EMS. FD provided manpower.

May 1 – 153 S. Hinde St.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, no smoke or fire was showing. Firefighters made contact with building employees, and they advised there was no fire. The employee thought the alarm was caused by the front door slamming and possibly activating the pull station beside the door. Firefighters checked the pull station and found broken parts inside of it. Firefighters recommended having the pull station replaced. Firefighters cleared the scene.

May 1 – 719 Rawlings St. Apt. 113

FD was requested to assist Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

May 1 – Dayton Ave. Intersection

FD was requested for the strong smell of natural gas outside 823 Dayton Ave. Firefighters arrived in the area and noticed the strong smell of gas and made contact with the construction crew at the intersection of Dayton Ave and Jupiter St. Firefighters blocked Dayton Ave at Cloverleaf and Center Point Gas was requested to the scene. Command requested an additional vehicle to block Dayton Ave at Van Deman St. Center Point arrived on scene and advised FD could remain on scene to block the roadway. 137 was requested to replace E-134 for a blocker. E-134 went back in service and was returning to the station when requested for the smell of gas inside 1029 Dayton Ave. E-134 arrived back on scene and made contact with the Occupant of 1029. Firefighters checked the residence and detected 50 PM in the kitchen. Firefighters made contact with Center Point management and inquired about possible evacuations. Center Point employees checked multiple residences and chose to evacuate 1022, 1026, 1032 Dayton Avenue. Concord Green FD was requested to cover Washington FD with an engine. Center Point requested the electric company to disconnect the power to 1022, 1026, 1032 Dayton Ave. Firefighters remained on scene until the leak was contained. Concord Green was released from station coverage. Firefighters returned to the station after being released by Center Point gas.