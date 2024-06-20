SSCC faculty, staff and students present at Appalachia conference

Pictured, from left to right, are SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC Executive Director of Workforce Development Amy McClellan, Alex Bradshaw, Kayla Bradshaw, Tyler Havens, Cole Newsome, and SSCC Professor Dr. Joshua Montgomery at the Community Colleges of Appalachia Conference in June. Submitted photo

A team of faculty, staff, and students from Southern State Community College was invited to present at the 31st-annual Community Colleges of Appalachia (CCA) Conference held in Asheville, North Carolina, according to a news release.

The College’s presentation, Empowering Futures: Transformative Impact of our Computer Information Technology, was presented during the general session by Associate Professor of Computer Science Dr. Joshua Montgomery and Executive Director of Workforce Development Amy McClellan.

A panel of Southern State students also assisted with the presentation, which included Alex Bradshaw, a recent graduate and eSports Manager; Kayla Bradshaw, a current student, Intel Scholar, and Ohio Code Scholar Technician; Cole Newsome, a recent graduate, eSports Manager, and Ohio Code Scholar Technician; and Tyler Havens, a current student and Ohio Code Scholar Technician.

The presentation highlighted Southern State’s Computer Science Program pathway and its involvement with the Ohio Code Scholar project, a robust learning opportunity for secondary students across southern Ohio to equip them with essential technical skills, including coding, afforded to students in more affluent districts.

Over half of Southern State’s service area resides in the Appalachian region. As a member of the CCA, Southern State can build connections with other association members through strengthening, developing, and growing together in response to the unique cultural, geographic, and economic development challenges facing the Appalachian region.

The Appalachian Region covers a 205,000-square-mile area that includes 420 counties in 13 states, extending from southern New York to northeastern Mississippi, and is home to more than 25 million people.

Southern State’s Computer Science Program, led by Montgomery, offers an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Computer Technology. Students can select two focus areas from four different pathway options, which include Networking, Programming, Cybersecurity, and Robotics.

This fall, professor Montgomery will be teaching courses in IT fundamentals, IT essentials, professionalism, Linux, CISCO – routing and switching, as well as overseeing the internship program.

A degree in computer technology from Southern State will allow students to gain in-demand skills in a flexible, affordable, and fun environment, according to the release. Southern State helps students get connected with companies in the area for internships and job opportunities.

To learn more, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/computer-science.shtml.

Fall Semester begins Aug. 26. Registration is underway.