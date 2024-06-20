Fayette Bike Trail discussed at Park District meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Park District held a meeting on Thursday. The minutes of the previous meeting and financial reports were approved.

The Fayette Bike Trail was discussed and it was noted that someone has been riding a motorized mini bike on the trail, which is illegal. This is in violation of an Ohio State law prohibiting motorized vehicles on walking trails.

The paving on the walking trail has been completed. New signage will be obtained and placed in the appropriate places on the trail to guide pedestrians along the walkways.

The golf course parking area was discussed and the board voted to go ahead and have the golf management group remove the three sides of the fencing around the tennis court and turn it into additional parking for patrons. There will be an entrance strip constructed from the driveway onto the tennis court/parking area to provide access.

Regarding the one board vacancy, one person has expressed interest in becoming a board member and that name will be forwarded to Judge Mary King for consideration, according to the vote taken at the meeting. Judge King makes the final decisions on board members.

The board voted on a change for the date of its monthly meetings to the third Thursday of each month. The time remains at noon in the conference room, second floor, 133 S. Main St. building.

There were no visitors for public input.