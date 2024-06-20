City Board of Zoning Appeals meets

Rachel Campbell property at Storybrook and Duffy drives, for which the variance was approved as modified at the zoning board meeting. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Board of Zoning Appeals met in the council chamber at the City of Washington administration building Wednesday evening.

The minutes of the prior meeting were approved and application 03-24 was withdrawn.

Application 04-24 was discussed regarding a 15’ yard setback variance for a swimming pool at 1009 Lakeview Ave. Jerry Hixon, owner, was in attendance to discuss his request. He stated that he has a 6’ privacy fence, he will have secure gates, and will have safety for the children.

The tree at the rear of the property was discussed, and Hixon said that he would like to get someone to come in and trim the branches for safety, the lowest of which is about 30’ from the base of the tree.

After the board’s discussion, the application was accepted and the vote passed to approve his variance.

Application 05-24 was presented to the board, which included architectural-type drawings regarding a three-car open car port, outdoor stone fireplace and pavilion over the driveway. This required a variance approval. Rachel Campbell, of 1170 Storybrook Drive, who currently resides in Sarasota, Fla., will be moving back to Washington Court House and requested renovations to her residence.

Campbell sent her representative to talk to the board regarding the plans and requested variance she requires. The Campbell residence is on a corner lot of Duffy and Storybrook drives. There will be brick pavers for a walk to the front and back of the property to the pavilion with the outdoor fireplace.

After much discussion, the board took a vote and denied the plan as currently presented. A five-foot reduction in the setback size to the open car port was discussed to keep the aesthetic look of the neighborhood. A second vote was taken, and the plan approved with the five foot reduction in size on the Duffy Drive side, making the structure 13 feet instead of 18 feet in depth.

With no other business to come before the board, the meeting was adjourned.