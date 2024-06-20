Bloomingburg firefighter saves infant who stopped breathing

BLOOMINGBURG — Earlier today, the Fayette County Life Squad was dispatched to a Bloomingburg residence on a report of a non-breathing infant. The Bloomingburg Paint Township Fire Department was simultaneously dispatched due to the nature of the call, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Firefighter Jim Fabin was first on the scene and upon entering the residence, an adult who was trying to initiate CPR handed the child to the firefighter. Fabin performed infant CPR and successfully resuscitated the child, Stanforth said.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and transported the infant to a trauma center for further evaluation.

“I want to commend the first responders and especially the heroic efforts of Jim Fabin,” Stanforth said.