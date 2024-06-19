WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 17

Domestic Violence: At 2:25 p.m., a John Street male was arrested after officers responded to a domestic incident at his residence.

Telecommunications Harassment: At 7:26 p.m., a Bloomingburg resident reported that he received harassing telecommunications while he was on North Main Street in Washington Court House. The offender has been identified and charges are pending.

Felonious Assault: At 9:18 p.m., a Peabody Avenue female was arrested after she threw a knife, striking and causing injury to her to her male partner.

June 13

Felonious Assault: At 7:12 p.m., officers responded to 628 Campbell St. on an assault report. Officers made contact with the victim, who said he had been assaulted by the suspect, Christopher Landenburg, 42. The victim stated he had been walking when Landenburg pulled up next to him in a green truck. The victim began to argue with Landenburg over a previous interaction they had, according to reports. The victim stated Landenburg attempted to strike him with the motor vehicle, and when Landenburg failed to do so, he exited the truck and struck the victim with a baseball bat. The victim returned home, where his wife called the police. The victim did reportedly sustain visible injuries to the right elbow.

June 10

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 2:13 p.m., officers responded to Pin Oak Place in reference to a domestic violence incident. After speaking with all parties involved, a male resident was arrested and charged with domestic violence by threats.

Theft: At 5:32 p.m., officers responded to Brittany Court in reference to the theft of tires.

June 9

Theft: At 2:37 p.m., an Ely Street resident reported the theft of items from a family member’s garage on East Temple Street sometime within the last six weeks.