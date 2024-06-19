WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 17

Russell J. Gindele, 63, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Steven Walker Jr., 25, 734 John St., domestic (fourth-degree felony).

Nichole Mathias, 48, 708 Peabody Ave., felonious assault.

June 16

Dylan G. Fowler, 25, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 15

Timothy D. Mullins, 49, 406 Zimmerman Road, obstructing, possession of drug abuse instrument.

Noah A. McMurray, 20, 916 Dayton Ave., disorderly conduct, underage consumption.

Joshua CMB Queen, 18, 233 Draper St., unauthorized use.

Charles E. Forsythe, 63, 53 Residence Drive, O.V.I.

June 14

Tyler R. Drake, 27, 722 John St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jamie L. Morgan, 42, 812 Delaware St. Apt. C, escape (first-degree misdemeanor), Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 13

Christopher Landenburg, 42, 315 Worley St., aggravated assault (second-degree felony).

June 12

Brenda S. Mann, 61, 753 Riverbirch Road, speed.

Nadine R. Burlile, 34, 724 Peabody Ave., failure to comply with signal (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dwayne E. Fox Jr., 25, 707 Eastern Ave., non-compliance suspension.

June 11

Tarik B. Brown, 26, at large, theft.

Tera E. Allen, 33, 920 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jacy K. Burba, 32, 920 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 10

Ralph F. Pedrick, 73, 733 Pin Oak Place, domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

June 8

Tera E. Allen, 33, 920 E. Temple St., weapons under disability (two counts).

Roberto L. Silva, 32, Houston, Texas, speed.

Thomas A. Smith, 31, Mt. Sterling, excessive smoke.