LaRue leads St. Colman Cemetery tour

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Paul LaRue, history educator and former teacher at Washington High School, led a tour at the St. Colman Cemetery Monday evening. The tour was sponsored by the Fayette County Genealogy Society and the St. Colman Cemetery.

LaRue highlighted the history of the cemetery, Irish immigrants, some veterans, and other interesting people buried there.

In 1871, Father John B. O’Donoghue purchased property from Judge D. McLean on what is now Elm Street to build the St. Colman Church and cemetery. In 1885, much of Washington Court House, including the church he built, was mostly destroyed by a tornado. To mark the site of the church, a stone monument was erected on June 19, 1916 on the cemetery land.

Over 35 veterans from the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War I are buried there, and at least 16 of those were Irish immigrants.

The most decorated veteran buried there was James Aloysius Ducey, who served in World War I and World War II, earning numerous awards and decorations. Jeff Garringer from the Fayette County Historical Society portrayed Ducey and spoke of his life in war times.

After the tour, LaRue said, “St. Colman Cemetery is a gorgeous cemetery and very well maintained, which is a tribute to the St. Colman Church.”