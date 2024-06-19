Fayette Community Band announces summer concert schedule.

The members of the Fayette Community Band would like to invite the citizens of Fayette County and nearby communities to join them for their 2024 Summer Concert Series.

The band has been rehearsing since April, and is looking forward to performing many different styles of music for the enjoyment of all.

The concerts are free to all; the young, the old and the young at heart! For a relaxing evening of wonderful music, the band looks forward to seeing you at their concerts.

2024 SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 27, 2024, 7 p.m. – Washington High School Cafeteria

Sunday, July 21, 2024, 7 p.m. – Community Park, Williamsport

Thursday, August 22, 2024, 7 p.m. – Senior Citizens – Elm Street, WCH