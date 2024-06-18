Prom fundraiser exceeds goal

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Second Chance Center of Hope surpassed its goal of raising $3,000 at its recent fundraiser, according to Chiquita Nash, director.
Saturday night at Champions Grill at the golf course was a time to relive a prom experience with dancing and festivities to support Second Chance in Washington Court House.
Music was provided by a DJ. A charcuterie table was set up with food. Many items were donated for a silent auction to help in raising money.
Dancing and games kept the crowd entertained and everyone had a good time, according to Nash.
Second Chance is holding various fundraising events to support its operating budget. These fundraisers are a lot of work, and her volunteers invest many hours in preparation, but Nash thanked all who helped or participated.