Prom fundraiser exceeds goal

Getting dressed up and attending a prom-like experience to support Second Chance Center of Hope was a success. Gail Allen | R-H photos Chiquita Nash, director of Second Chance Center of Hope (in back) and volunteer Cynthia Collie (sitting), were welcoming guests to the prom event at Champions Grill Saturday evening.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Second Chance Center of Hope surpassed its goal of raising $3,000 at its recent fundraiser, according to Chiquita Nash, director.

Saturday night at Champions Grill at the golf course was a time to relive a prom experience with dancing and festivities to support Second Chance in Washington Court House.

Music was provided by a DJ. A charcuterie table was set up with food. Many items were donated for a silent auction to help in raising money.

Dancing and games kept the crowd entertained and everyone had a good time, according to Nash.

Second Chance is holding various fundraising events to support its operating budget. These fundraisers are a lot of work, and her volunteers invest many hours in preparation, but Nash thanked all who helped or participated.