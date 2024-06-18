Produce, beef and cookies at the Wednesday Farmers Market

Bridgeview Gardens will be at the Wednesday Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Bridgeview’s potted sunflowers will surely be grinning in the heat at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Jim’s ground beef, Julie’s cookies, and Hunter’s produce (including zucchini and sugar snap peas) will also be at the market during this week’s heat wave.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., and is now accepting charge/debit cards, but currently no EBT SNAP (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products). Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer): Sugar snap peas, zucchini and more. Herb plants and potted sunflowers.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter and peanut butter jumbos.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).