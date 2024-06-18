FCSO responds to rollover crash

On Monday morning, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Robinson Road in Union Township. Upon arrival, an investigation provided that a 1998 Ford Ranger being operated by Robert Curnutte, age 78 of Washington C.H., was traveling westbound on Robinson Road when the vehicle traveled off the ride side of the roadway, struck the ditch, and then overturned. Curnutte suffered injuries, which required treatment at Adena Fayette Medical Center. A passenger, Carlotta Conley, age 76 of Washington C.H., was also transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center from injuries sustained in the crash. The Ford Ranger suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Gail Allen | R-H photo