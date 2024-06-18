Commissioners make zoning appointments

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At the Fayette County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Debbie Persinger was re-appointed to the Zoning Appeals Board.

Ryan Bauman was also appointed to fill Zach Sollars’ unexpired term on the Zoning Appeals Board.

The commissioners did the re-appointment of Richard Wood to the Rural Zoning Commission.

It was also announced that bids for the AWOS (weather warning) system at the Fayette County Airport will be received and opened on June 24. The bids are being requested for the new corporate hangar to be built at the airport and are to be received by July 22.