Wright State women’s basketball adds Lauryn Fox to staff

DAYTON – Wright State head women’s basketball coach Kari Hoffman announced Tuesday, June 11 that Lauryn Fox will be joining the Raiders as an assistant coach.

“Lauryn is a perfect fit for our coaching staff. Her character, attention to detail, relationship skills and knowledge of the front court will make our program better right away,” Hoffman said. “She is an absolute star in the people business and I am beyond confident our players and recruits will love her.”

Fox brings over a decade of basketball knowledge to the Raiders. She began her collegiate career playing one season at Wayne State University and played three years at Cedarville University. In her time at Cedarville, Fox tallied 525 points, 503 rebounds and 80 steals. She was an asset to the Yellow Jackets, appearing in 31 of 32 games and leading the team with 7.8 rebounds per game her junior year. Fox earned NCAA Scholar-Athlete honors her freshman year and was a three-year NCCAA Scholar-Athlete.

After graduating from Cedarville, Fox began her coaching career at Cedar Cliff Local Schools. While teaching, she helped to build the Cedar Cliff basketball program, most recently serving as the high school girls basketball assistant coach.

“I am incredibly blessed for the opportunity to join the women’s basketball program at Wright State. I have watched Coach Hoffman and her staff spend three years building a culture that I fully respect and buy into,” Fox said. “I am inspired to serve, support and encourage the development of our student-athletes both on and off the court. It’s an exciting time to join the Raider Family!”

Fox is no stranger to the area, graduating from Washington High School in Washington Court House, Ohio. She was a four-year letterwinner at Washington, being named to an Ohio Division II All-State honorable mention her senior year.

Fox graduated from Cedarville with a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education in 2014, later earning a Master of Science in Education from Walden University. She and her husband Nick have two sons together, Banks and Townes.