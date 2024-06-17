Ohio State makes adjustments to 2025 non-conference schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has made two changes to its 2025 football schedule: the Buckeyes will no longer face UConn on Oct. 18 and have replaced that contest by adding a game against Grambling State University on Sept. 6.

Ohio State and UConn mutually agreed to cancel the game and modify their respective schedules. The Buckeyes’ 2025 non-conference schedule now includes home games against Texas (Aug. 30), Grambling (Sept. 6) and Ohio (Sept. 13).

The meeting with Grambling will be Ohio State’s fifth game against an FCS opponent. The Buckeyes have played Youngstown State three times, most recently last season, and Florida A&M once (2013). It will also be the Buckeyes’ second game against an HBCU institution.

The remainder of Ohio State’s 2025 schedule, featuring nine Big Ten Conference games, will be announced later this fall.

Ohio State 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

Aug. 30 – Texas

Sept. 6 – Grambling

Sept. 13 – Ohio

Ohio State 2026 Non-Conference Schedule

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State

Ohio State 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

Sept. 4 – Bowling Green

Sept. 11 – New Hampshire

Sept. 18 – Alabama

Ohio State 2028 Non-Conference Schedule

Sept. 2 – Buffalo

Sept. 9 – at Alabama

Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois