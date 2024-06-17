EPA, ODNR to perform comprehensive water study in central Ohio

Ohio EPA, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), will conduct a 15-county comprehensive water study in central Ohio to gain valuable information that will help in decision-making for future growth and economic development, according to a news release.

“Ohio’s ability to provide clean, reliable water is what sets us apart and allows our state to bring in opportunities for economic growth,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The important information we gather from this study will help us make the best decisions possible to support Ohio’s growth and ensure reliable water resources for all.”

The study will quantify regional water use and demand for irrigation, safe drinking water and industrial water. It will look at the current utility capacity for both drinking and wastewater, as well as quantify aquifer reservoir capacity. It will also look at county-specific projections to help determine where to locate new or upgraded utilities, where to consider water reuse, and where to invest funding for regionalization opportunities.

“This study will give us valuable data that will identify zones of economic opportunity based on water resource availability across the state,” Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel, said. “Access to clean and abundant water is a key driver in economic development, which helps ensure Ohioans continue to have job opportunities near their homes, while also making sure they continue to have clean water to drink and use every day.”

“Balancing economic growth with the wise use of Ohio’s water resources is a top priority for ODNR,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “This study will find ways to leverage the great work of our two agencies and lay the foundation for strengthening Ohio’s water resources protection by preparing for future water use needs.”

The counties involved in the study are Fayette, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hocking, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Perry, Pickaway, Ross and Union.

Hazen & Sawyer was selected to lead this study due to their in-depth knowledge of the region, significant involvement in previous efforts to inform the study, and technical expertise to ramp up quickly to meet the state’s December 2024 deadline.

The study is receiving praise and excitement from utilities and communities around the area, ready to take part, and create better, more efficient ways to utilize Ohio’s most precious resource.

“As our region continues to grow, we find ourselves in the midst of a high-pressure housing market and a region that is a growing center of innovation, education, and industry. It is critical that we lay the groundwork for sustainable growth,” Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission Executive Director, William Murdock, said. “As industries continue to move into the region, we must balance the growing demand with existing need for this critical resource. This study will play a pivotal role in planning and building water infrastructure efficiently to serve the growing population in Central Ohio.”

“Central Ohio is experiencing significant economic growth, and we need to ensure we’re making the right investments to support continued momentum,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, said. “This study, initiated by our partners at the Ohio EPA and ODNR, is a strategic step toward ensuring our communities are equipped with the infrastructure they need to attract more historic economic investments.”

“The City of Columbus is eager to participate in this first-ever regional water study, and we greatly appreciate Ohio EPA’s leadership on this vital issue,” Columbus Public Utilities Director Kristen Atha, said. “We have advocated the development of local partnerships to focus our attention on the growing need for clean, safe drinking water, and stand ready to help address central Ohio’s future needs through the study’s comprehensive goals of water quality, affordability, and sustainability.”

“Del-Co Water is pleased by the leadership shown by the state to aid the region in identifying water resources and partnering with our regional communities to prepare Central Ohio for the future,” Del-Co Water Company General Manager Glenn Marzluf, said.

“This study is essential as we look at central Ohio’s current and future economic development landscape over the next 30 years,” said Pat Tiberi, President and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable. “It will ensure our communities understand their current water capacity and are equipped to plan for future innovation and economic growth in the region.”

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was created in 1972 to consolidate efforts to protect and improve air quality, water quality and waste management in Ohio. Since then, air pollutants dropped by as much as 90 percent; large rivers meeting standards improved from 21 percent to 89 percent; and hundreds of polluting, open dumps were replaced with engineered landfills and an increased emphasis on waste reduction and recycling.