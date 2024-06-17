Dragin’ Angels present scholarships

From left to right, scholarship awards given by car club president, Jim Moore, to Jake Manbevers, Bryce Stuckey, Logan Presley, Dustin Robinson, and by vice president Leonard Wheatcraft. Absent was Brady Bumpus. Gail Allen | R-H photos Garrett Wahl (center) received a scholarship from car club president, Jim Moore (left) and Bruce Ream (right).

The Dragin’ Angels Car Club recently awarded scholarships to Garrett Wahl, Jake Manbevers, Bryce Stuckey, Logan Presley, and Dustin Robinson.

The Dragin’ Angels Car Club was first organized in 1957 by four Washington Court House teens: Don Wrightman, Marvin Lucas, Bill Edmonson, and Jerry Wright. The founders are now deceased.

In 1995, the club was reorganized by Jim Valentine. The club is centered on community programs and awards scholarships to Fayette County youth from Fayette Christian School, and both Washington C.H. and Miami Trace districts.

The club donates food at Thanksgiving, and at the homeless shelter, and they make sure many children have a nice Christmas. Donations are also made to the Shriners and Hospice organizations.

In June, they celebrate a car show in memory of Jim Valentine and award the scholarships.