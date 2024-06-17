Dragin’ Angels present scholarships

The Dragin’ Angels Car Club recently awarded scholarships to Garrett Wahl, Jake Manbevers, Bryce Stuckey, Logan Presley, and Dustin Robinson.
The Dragin’ Angels Car Club was first organized in 1957 by four Washington Court House teens: Don Wrightman, Marvin Lucas, Bill Edmonson, and Jerry Wright. The founders are now deceased.
In 1995, the club was reorganized by Jim Valentine. The club is centered on community programs and awards scholarships to Fayette County youth from Fayette Christian School, and both Washington C.H. and Miami Trace districts.
The club donates food at Thanksgiving, and at the homeless shelter, and they make sure many children have a nice Christmas. Donations are also made to the Shriners and Hospice organizations.
In June, they celebrate a car show in memory of Jim Valentine and award the scholarships.