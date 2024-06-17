Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Champion’s Car Show – June 17

Join Champion’s Grill at The Greens Golf Course for their monthly car show. Held every third Monday of the month through September from 5-8 p.m.

A Walk in St. Colman’s Cemetery – June 17

Join the Fayette County Genealogical Society for A Walk in St. Colman’s Cemetery by tour guide Paul LaRue, educator and historian. This is free to attend, open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fayette Co. Democrat Central Committee meeting – June 20

The Fayette County Democrat Central Committee will hold its June meeting on Thursday, June 20. The meeting will be held in the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Longest Day – June 20

Join Carriage Court Washington Court House to support a great cause and raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. Event will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will include live music, a bake sale, silent auction and food.

Fore! The Animals Golf Tournament – June 21

Join the Fayette Regional Humane Society for a swinging good time as they drive for a difference in the lives of our furry friends. Join in for a day of golf, fun, and compassion. Every swing supports the loving care and shelter of animals in need. Register now and be a champion for the animals. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Home Financial Open House – June 21

Come celebrate the new location of Home Financial in downtown Washington Court House! Check out the new space, meet the staff and enjoy some food and drinks. The event will run from 12-2 p.m. at 104 W. East St.

Fayette County’s Toast To Summer – June 22

Celebrate summer on Saturday, June 22 at the Fayette County Airport. Sample wines from Ohio wineries, shop from a variety of artisans, sample local food, visit the beer garden or take in live music. New this year – a Drone Light Show at dusk. One hundred fifty drones will fly over the airport, making different shapes and formations for spectators to enjoy.

Movie Night in the Ville – June 28

Bring the family for an evening of fun, food and entertainment. Bring your own lawn chairs. Enjoy music, food trucks and a movie at dusk. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Village Park.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.