Chamber celebrates Tire Discounters

Tire Discounters (near Walmart) regional manager, Jim Phillips, and site manager, Shaun Decker, welcomed the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to their site Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony after formally joining the Chamber. Decker cut the ribbon. Decker said he has been manager of this location since March 2023, formerly manager of the Hillsboro location. Decker also said, “we want to get our name out there so people know where we are located.” Decker said that during the summer they will be having Saturday “open cruise thru’s,” with hot dogs and music. Gail Allen | R-H photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Tire Discounters, a family-owned business rooted in the heart of Ohio, as the newest member of its valued network. This local branch opened Nov. 1, 2024 and is managed by Shaun Decker.

Tire Discounters was founded by Chip Wood in 1976 in a small gas station on Cincinnati’s east side, and is still family-owned and operated. Wood remains the sole owner and company chairman, but over the past several years has been smoothly transitioning to the second generation of leadership. President Jamie Ward, a valued employee for more than 25 years, is now the driving force in the company day-to-day, working closely with Wood’s children, Anna, Steven, and Evan Wood, to help them learn the business from the ground up. Tire Discounters is the nation’s largest, 100% family-owned and operated independent tire provider and is growing rapidly.

The downtown Cincinnati-based company leads the way in providing unique and innovative customer benefits designed to make tires last longer and maximize the overall performance of a vehicle, according to a news release. Tire Discounters’ ASE-certified technicians provide routine automotive repair and factory scheduled maintenance.

Tire Discounters currently employs more than 2,500 people in more than 200 locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia.

Tire Discounters also operates three distribution centers, located in Sharonville, Ohio, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. The Tire Discounters family of businesses includes Chip’s Auto Glass and Carriage House Car Wash. For more information, visit https://www.tirediscounters.com.

Contact the local branch at:

1411 Leesburg Ave.,

Washington Court House, Ohio

(740)335-4375