A most precious special delivery — kitten gets a first-class scare

“Special Delivery” will soon be up for adoption after he was rescued from a mailbox. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — On Saturday at 8:44 p.m., a Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agent was dispatched by a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the Clarksburg Post Office about a kitten that was allegedly shoved through a mailbox slot.

According to FRHS, the kitten was scared but unharmed. The kitten, now named, “Special Delivery,” is recovering from his adventure in the mailbox at the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s Animal Care and Adoption Center.

“I’m sure it was a bit of a shock to hear meowing coming from the mailbox,” said FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams. “I’ve seen kittens stuck in many places, but this was new for me!”

Special Delivery is about 10-weeks-old. Despite the unusual circumstances of his rescue, he is enjoying his status as the center of attention and has stolen the hearts of the staff.

“We can only imagine how scared he must have been, trapped alone in that dark mailbox,” Adams said. “But Special Delivery has a bright future ahead. He already meows for attention and wants to be picked up and cuddled by everyone who passes by.”

FRHS is thankful to the Ross County Sheriff’s deputy and the postal worker for keeping Special Delivery safe until Adams arrived.

“We are so fortunate that Special Delivery was found in time” said Dr. Lee Schrader, FRHS executive director. “He was our most precious special delivery. And, just as a reminder, if you find a kitten, please call your nearest shelter for advice – kittens can’t be mailed!”

Special Delivery will be available for adoption within the next few weeks — keep an eye on Petfinder.org for more details.

About the Fayette Regional Humane Society:

