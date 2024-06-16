Fire destroys Jeffersonville apartments

The Jefferson Township Fire Department used its ladder truck to help extinguish the fire which was concentrated in the roof area. Gail Allen | R-H photos Fayette County Box 65 assist unit was on scene at the Jeffersonville fire to assist firefighters and displaced residents with water and relief.

JEFFERSONVILLE — A fire broke out just before 3 p.m. Saturday at 224 Woodsview Drive in Jeffersonville, which destroyed three apartments displacing eight residents. No injuries were sustained as all occupants evacuated immediately.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department quickly responded and requested mutual aid from Silvercreek Township in Jamestown, the Bloomingburg Fire Department, and the Washington Fire Department, with assistant chief Jeff Warner assuming command of the scene for Jefferson Township Fire. In total, there were four fire engines and one ladder truck at the scene to extinguish the fire.

The Fayette County Box 65 support unit was also called to the scene to provide support and assistance to the firefighters and the residents of the apartment building. Jefferson Township ambulance 590 was at the scene for patient care. Traffic control and scene assistance were provided by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Flames were heavy and visible from the roof area. The fire quickly spread though the attic space to all three apartments in the building.

Jeffersonville utilities responded to shut off the water and AES responded to shut off the electric service.

Warner said, with approximately 75,000 gallons of water used to extinguish the fire, they needed about 350 feet of supply hose to provide the massive amount of water. The mutual aid departments were able to assist with this equipment. Fire hydrants were easily accessible and close to the scene.

Apartments A, B, and C were destroyed displacing three families. The Red Cross was called in to assist these families.

Before the scene was totally under control, firemen were able to retrieve much needed medications from two apartments at the request of the residents.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and it will be investigating this fire. The cause is undetermined at this time.

An estimate of the damage is approximately $400,000 at this time, according to the assistant fire chief.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Jefferson Township Fire Department was again dispatched to the scene, because smoke was seen coming from the roof area near the rear of the building. The scene was then re-secured.